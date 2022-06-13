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Giver Of The Sun was written and performed by Chris Madsen. The video was shot by Chris in The Okanagan Valley, BC, Canada
Giver Of The Sun – Chris Madsen
Infinite sea, eternal being
within Source all rivers flow
Rivers in the sky, rivers across the earth
Rivers of light, rivers of life
Here I am bathed in pure love
Here I am filled with pure light
Here I am with open heart
As I receive rivers of love.
Giver of the Sun, giver of all light
Giver of the love, giver of each life.
Beauty is your way, your gifts are everywhere
Your love is ever flowing, it’s flowing here
Here I am bathed in pure love
Here I am filled with pure light
Here I am with open heart
As I receive rivers of love.