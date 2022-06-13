Giver Of The Sun was written and performed by Chris Madsen. The video was shot by Chris in The Okanagan Valley, BC, Canada





Giver Of The Sun – Chris Madsen





Infinite sea, eternal being

within Source all rivers flow

Rivers in the sky, rivers across the earth

Rivers of light, rivers of life





Here I am bathed in pure love

Here I am filled with pure light

Here I am with open heart

As I receive rivers of love.





Giver of the Sun, giver of all light

Giver of the love, giver of each life.

Beauty is your way, your gifts are everywhere

Your love is ever flowing, it’s flowing here





Here I am bathed in pure love

Here I am filled with pure light

Here I am with open heart

As I receive rivers of love.