"Sweet" by V.V.Bibikhin

Individual notes and excerpts from diaries.
Reader: Isabella Togramajian
Sweet. The persistent wind of whimsy, which always fills our sails with even force: only sweet, bitter is not necessary. On the smooth surface of the water, he imperceptibly drives us to the sharp rocks. Do we have what happens to us? Do we achieve at least just what is happening to us? The desired and diligently extracted sweet is always a little bitter, the shadow of future trouble has fallen on it; and the foreseeable trouble comes — and for us there is still no intoxicating astringency in it, the tragedy is devalued by remorse for the stupid thoughtlessness with which we got into it, chasing the sweet. While we are rushing between these two extremes reflecting each other, we do not know and do not love either ourselves or the other. In duality, both the soul and the mind are emptied. Only by guessing about the bitter sweetness of the depth and wanting only it, we, in the second place, become sighted for the bitter and sweet life.
Isabella
