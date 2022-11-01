Pining For PayPal

This is VERSION 3.0 of "Pining For You".

Mike's report: "Fact check: PayPal has NOT rescinded its policy of looting user accounts for thousands of dollars when they don’t like what you say"

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-10-17-paypal-didnt-rescind-looting-policy-discrimination-fraud.html

Close your Paypal and Venmo accounts.

⚠ Venmo is owned by Paypal. ⚠

⚠ "Braintree" is also Paypal related. ⚠

Reported on October 8th, 2022, PayPal went for the throat of its cliental, and their stock price dropped.

Original report:

'PayPal’s New Policy will Fine Users $2,500 Directly from their Accounts if they Spread “Misinformation”'

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/paypals-new-policy-will-fine-users-2500-directly-accounts-spread-misinformation

PDF record of PayPals control-freak greed:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/wp-content/uploads/acceptableuse-full-110322.pdf

Recently PayPal publically stated that they will not fine people for "misinformation." However, is a company that makes such a policy in PRINT (see the above PDF link) and then only retracts it when uproar follows, should they be trusted?

It's called "testing the waters", to see what thet can get away with. And that is exactly what PayPal did.

Go ahead, trust PayPal with your bank account that is directly attached to your PayPal account. Genius (sarcasm).

