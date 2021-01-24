© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s all about Big Government and fake unity for the Biden administration
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • January 24, 2021
The sarcasm on my part is simple really, I see the true meaning behind that slogan, it is marketing and nothing more. Because far to many people fall head over heels for these corrupt schill’s, and actually believe that they are working on behalf of them, and America. What they are really good at is, theater. They play the role and they play it well. Trump didn’t play that role well. He wasn’t perfect, he has his questionable past. But at least he played the role of caring about you and me. Even if we somehow find out that he didn’t mean it, it doesn’t matter. He showed us all the true nature of the DC swamp, and he showed us just how corrupt these people are. Yet, in DC it doesn’t matter. Corruption is rewarded with power. And truth, is just another ununified pawn to pass around and manipulate until it no longer exists, and before we know it 4 + 4 will equal 5, Seriously though, I pray that Biden proves me wrong, and proves others wrong, who have been carefully examining all this insanity. So if you want to use that word Unity so freely Sniffen joe, then mean it, and see what your party has done for four years to divide us, and it just keeps getting worse. That’s not unity Mr President.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.