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It’s all about Big Government and fake unity for the Biden administration
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30 views • January 24, 2021
The sarcasm on my part is simple really, I see the true meaning behind that slogan, it is marketing and nothing more. Because far to many people fall head over heels for these corrupt schill’s, and actually believe that they are working on behalf of them, and America. What they are really good at is, theater. They play the role and they play it well. Trump didn’t play that role well. He wasn’t perfect, he has his questionable past. But at least he played the role of caring about you and me. Even if we somehow find out that he didn’t mean it, it doesn’t matter. He showed us all the true nature of the DC swamp, and he showed us just how corrupt these people are. Yet, in DC it doesn’t matter. Corruption is rewarded with power. And truth, is just another ununified pawn to pass around and manipulate until it no longer exists, and before we know it 4 + 4 will equal 5, Seriously though, I pray that Biden proves me wrong, and proves others wrong, who have been carefully examining all this insanity. So if you want to use that word Unity so freely Sniffen joe, then mean it, and see what your party has done for four years to divide us, and it just keeps getting worse. That’s not unity Mr President.
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