BEWARE: Bank Bailouts Begin! & Is The NFL About To Turn Its Back On Its Players?

"J-Money" makes his show debut to discuss Biden's blatant lie that Americans will not be responsible for bailing out Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank. Tapioca Joe said "“no losses will be borne by the taxpayers,” and the money will instead come from fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund. (Yeah, ok!) Plus, Paul Gosar (Arizona) says stay tuned for the investigation and prosecution of Pelosi, Cheney, Milley, and Mayorkas. And the Bengals are looking to alter worker's comp laws in Ohio. Why? We discuss on this edition of...THE FREEDOM RING!!!

Sources: God, Common Sense, ESPN, The Gateway Pundit, The Bible