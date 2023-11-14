Karmic archaeology in practice – Trude’s journey with the INNATE method – A testimonial

Trude did a 16 session treatment course with Ole Blente and the INNATE method. Ole met with her after the course finished, and they talked about her experience with the method.

This video is Trude’s personal story. She answers some of the questions you might have if you are considering doing a treatment course.

The INNATE method is a unique healing method that has telepathy and karmic archaeology as some of the tools to heal trauma. We go to the past, be it this life or previous lives, and heal what went wrong. Then we take this knowledge with us into this life and this now, and become conscious so we can get the most out of our life.

Read more on www.innate.one