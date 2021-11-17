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COURT MARTIAL FOR DOCTOR: MILITARY PHYSICIAN FACES IMPRISONMENT FOR EXEMPTIONS
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172 views • November 17, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpb4ei-court-martial-for-doctor-military-physician-faces-imprisonment-exemptions.html
Of all the insane things we’re doing in our frenzy to “Defeat” Covid, perhaps the most insane of all is our ongoing purge of the armed forces. We have tens of thousands of skilled, highly-trained personnel who are going to be forced out or possibly imprisoned for not getting the shot. Doctor Sigoloff joins us.
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Of all the insane things we’re doing in our frenzy to “Defeat” Covid, perhaps the most insane of all is our ongoing purge of the armed forces. We have tens of thousands of skilled, highly-trained personnel who are going to be forced out or possibly imprisoned for not getting the shot. Doctor Sigoloff joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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