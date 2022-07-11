THIS credit card furthers a PARALLEL ECONOMY for the right

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Glenn Beck.
Jul 9, 2022 The far-left’s power and influence spreads to every sector of American society — and that includes the economy. Conservatives MUST find ways to create a ‘parallel economy,’ Glenn says, especially now with ESG and new developments within the banking community. Rob Collins, the founder of Coign, joins Glenn to explain how his new credit card — ‘the conservative credit card’ — helps U.S. citizens further American freedom every time they swipe…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gf5diGOcat4