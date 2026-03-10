SHOCKING: IRAN WAR PROPAGANDA IS CRAZY! - Media Hypes As Bombs Drop!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the propaganda surrounding the War On Iran which is being perpetrated by the United States and Israeli governments.





"Short term pain for the long term gain" is something that has suspiciously been repeated by nearly every mainstream media channel from Fox News to CNN. We hear this said over and over again dozens of times. We heard the same thing leading into the Iraq War and the Gulf War. The Gulf War ended up being short, but the Iraq War lasted 20 years and the damage that was done to the middle east including millions of deaths will not be reversible for possibly over 100 years.





Interestingly, it's not just mainstream media pushing this short term pain propaganda. Fake alternative media personalities like Tim Pool are also pushing this narrative. Though he's made it clear that he doesn't support war in Iran, he recently also made thr claim that this "stings, but a clear conscience is worth a buck or two." He's referring of course to the heightened oil prices as the Strait of Hormuz has been closed down and rigged with naval mines.





President Trump has openly proclaimed that Israel forced his hand at this. The quiet part is being said out loud.





Lindsey Graham, psychopathic war monger says he's asking his constituents to send their children to war.





The US military has bombed some Iranian navy ships in the past few days and while claiming the war is "basically complete" two days ago, much like the "Mission Accomplished" speech by George W. Bush, it seems things are quickly escalating.





160 children were killed in an attack on a school for ages 7 to 12 in Iran. While even US generals have concluded that the US and Israel are responsible, President Trump still claims for cameras with a straight face that it was Iran that did this to their own school.





Al Qaeda has begun fighting for Israel and the US against Hezbollah in Lebanon.





President Trump conducted a phone call with Putin over Russia's views on the war as the walls start to come in with many US allies dropping support. Of course Russia is facing a crisis over the oil from both Venezuela and Iran being sabotaged and Iran is one of the top allies of Russia and China.





Putin has also held a call with Iranian President Pezeshkian.





There is no doubt we are witnessing the shift from the west to the east and the introduction of the new digital technocratic system via this manufactured crisis.





The dollar hegemony system is collapsing and the replacement system will be brought in under emergency orders.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026