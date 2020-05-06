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Dr. Robin Armstrong / Nursing Home Medical Director / THE TRUTH ABOUT HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
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50 views • May 06, 2020
The leftist mainstream media, rogue elements of our government (aka the "deep state"), and democrat politicians are trying to kill us!!! There is no other way to state this!! They are withholding effective therapeutics in the fight against covid-19/coronavirus!
That sick "doctor" fauci wants us to be locked down till a vaccine is created.....ARE YOU KIDDING ME???? The vaccine will NOT work and will likely make you SICK, if not just outright kill you!!! Demon fauci only answers to his master, bill GATES-OF-HELL!!!
https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc + Azithromycin ...WORKS!!! Is it a CURE??? For many people, YES!!!! This is what google/youtube is banning. This is what the disgusting leftist media is banning. This is what the demoncraps don't want you to know! They want the economy to implode. They want to instill fear in the world. They want people to DIE. If you don't think there is REAL evil in this world you are sadly being deceived!
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!
That sick "doctor" fauci wants us to be locked down till a vaccine is created.....ARE YOU KIDDING ME???? The vaccine will NOT work and will likely make you SICK, if not just outright kill you!!! Demon fauci only answers to his master, bill GATES-OF-HELL!!!
https://nationalfile.com/president-trump-vs-bill-gates-on-treatment-fauci-has-a-100-million-conflict-of-interest/
Hydroxychloroquine + Zinc + Azithromycin ...WORKS!!! Is it a CURE??? For many people, YES!!!! This is what google/youtube is banning. This is what the disgusting leftist media is banning. This is what the demoncraps don't want you to know! They want the economy to implode. They want to instill fear in the world. They want people to DIE. If you don't think there is REAL evil in this world you are sadly being deceived!
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!!!
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