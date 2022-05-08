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Do not indoctrinate children in perversion
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21 views • May 08, 2022
Parents want their children to grow up to lead happy, healthy, and productive lives. Former US Congressman Ron Paul wrote that government schools have no business instructing young children in sexuality. The American Thinker asserted that schools are improperly trying to indoctrinate children in a way of 'normalizing perversion.' What does the Bible teach about instructing children? What does the Bible teach about having a perverse mouth or engaging in perversity? Does the Bible tie perversity in with abominations? What about things like cross dressing? What are the results of teaching or engaging in perversity? What about those that only approve them? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Normalizing Perversion" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/normalizing-perversion/
A written article of related interest is available titled "Normalizing Perversion" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/normalizing-perversion/
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