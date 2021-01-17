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Just a Blip in the Akashic Records - Acoustic Guitar Improvisation
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30 views • January 17, 2021
Here is an improvisation to a 6/8 75bpm drum beat I programmed in Superior Drummer using the Independent SDX. The guitar is my USA made Wechter Pathfinder with recording on my Zoom H6 that has both an acoustic channel and direct channel active.
The composition has a kind of mysterious meandering sound to it so I named it after the Akashic field.
Thanks for listening :-)
The composition has a kind of mysterious meandering sound to it so I named it after the Akashic field.
Thanks for listening :-)
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