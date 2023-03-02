https://gettr.com/post/p2a6dx24399

3/1/2023 Miles Guo: The CPAC this year will be talking about CCP spy Judy May Chu. The New Federal State of China is invited to CPAC as a major co-sponsor. One of our missions there is to let the world know that we are a group of Chinese who are not subject to and do not accept the CCP’s leadership. We will strive to prevent all overseas Chinese from experiencing what Japanese-Americans suffered in the 1940s

#NFSCatCPAC #CCPcannotRepresentChinese #JudyMayChuCCPspy





3/1/2023 文贵直播：这次CPAC最重要的就是谈中共特务赵美心。新中国联邦以重要合办方的身份受邀参会，其中一个任务就是告诉全世界我们是一群不接受也不被中共领导的中国人。我们要全力避免海外华人遭到当年在美日侨所受到的残酷对待。

#新中国联邦参加CPAC #中共不代表中国人 #赵美心中共间谍

. The New Federal State of China is invited to CPAC as a major co-sponsor. One of our missions there is to let the world know that we are a group of Chinese who are not subject to and do not accept the CCP’s leadership. We will strive to prevent all overseas Chinese from experiencing what Japanese-Americans suffered in the 1940s

#NFSCatCPAC #CCPcannotRepresentChinese #JudyMayChuCCPspy





3/1/2023 文贵直播：这次CPAC最重要的就是谈中共特务赵美心。新中国联邦以重要合办方的身份受邀参会，其中一个任务就是告诉全世界我们是一群不接受也不被中共领导的中国人。我们要全力避免海外华人遭到当年在美日侨所受到的残酷对待。

#新中国联邦参加CPAC #中共不代表中国人 #赵美心中共间谍



