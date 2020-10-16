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Giuliani Releases Text Message From Hunter Biden To Daughter Naomi: “I Won’t Make You Give Me Half Your Salary”
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170 views • October 16, 2020
Rudy Giuliani released a private text message retrieved from Hunter Biden’s abandoned computer hard drive revealing the distribution scheme that the Biden crime family has had for years.
Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, via The New York Post, dropped an epic October surprise on Joe Biden on Wednesday morning and released smoking gun Hunter Biden emails.
The New York Post reported Wednesday that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and various foreign actors offering him money to have access to his Vice President-father Joe Biden.
The recovered hard drive also contained photos of Hunter Biden with a crackpipe in his mouth and a “raunchy” 12-minute video of Hunter partying with prostitutes.
Giuliani released a private text message sent from Hunter Biden to his daughter Naomi Biden revealing the Biden crime family’s distribution scheme.
Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, via The New York Post, dropped an epic October surprise on Joe Biden on Wednesday morning and released smoking gun Hunter Biden emails.
The New York Post reported Wednesday that a laptop computer abandoned at a Delaware repair shop contains emails between Hunter Biden and various foreign actors offering him money to have access to his Vice President-father Joe Biden.
The recovered hard drive also contained photos of Hunter Biden with a crackpipe in his mouth and a “raunchy” 12-minute video of Hunter partying with prostitutes.
Giuliani released a private text message sent from Hunter Biden to his daughter Naomi Biden revealing the Biden crime family’s distribution scheme.
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