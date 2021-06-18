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GA Audit Finds Significant Election Failures - Could Flip State
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290 views • June 18, 2021
ohn Solomon, Editor-in-Chief of Just The News:
We discovered that in the sequencing of the absentee ballots in Georgia, that were supposed to be run through the machines, there were about 15,000 ballots missing.
We discovered that in the sequencing of the absentee ballots in Georgia, that were supposed to be run through the machines, there were about 15,000 ballots missing.
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