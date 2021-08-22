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Belgie: sluipende aanpassing van vrijheden door Belgische regering ?
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110 views • August 22, 2021
Origineel: https://www.brighteon.com/d76eb139-aeec-4d5f-af9e-69343b694605
Frank Vandenbroucke groeide op in een vooraanstaande Leuvense artsenfamilie als jongste kind.
(hij is momenteel in 2021 Federaal minister van Sociale Zaken en Volksgezondheid)
FDA screenshot bron: (2:33:40) (gemakkelijk te missen want er werd snel doorgeklikt zodat deze niet lang in beeld was...zegt genoeg...)
https://youtu.be/1XTiL9rUpkg?t=9215
Steve Anderson Ph.D., MPP (Master of Public Policy)
Director of the Office of Biostatistics and Epidemiology (OBE) at the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).
Rudi Vervoort (Minister-president van het Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest sinds 2013)
Alexander De Croo (sedert 1 oktober 2020 premier van België)
Frank Vandenbroucke groeide op in een vooraanstaande Leuvense artsenfamilie als jongste kind.
(hij is momenteel in 2021 Federaal minister van Sociale Zaken en Volksgezondheid)
FDA screenshot bron: (2:33:40) (gemakkelijk te missen want er werd snel doorgeklikt zodat deze niet lang in beeld was...zegt genoeg...)
https://youtu.be/1XTiL9rUpkg?t=9215
Steve Anderson Ph.D., MPP (Master of Public Policy)
Director of the Office of Biostatistics and Epidemiology (OBE) at the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).
Rudi Vervoort (Minister-president van het Brussels Hoofdstedelijk Gewest sinds 2013)
Alexander De Croo (sedert 1 oktober 2020 premier van België)
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