If some pure caucasian talks shit or makes a false assumption about a mixed raced White boy, then the White boy could tell the fully White cracker that all White Lives Matter.

Show love to the Leftist Woke Whites, because all White Lives Matter.

"All White Lives Matter" Victor Donlon 2024

(Verse 1)

In every corner of this vast expanse,

Together we rise, united we advance.

10 to 15 percent of the world's blend,

Includes those who aren’t pure Caucasian; let’s focus on the unified strength.

For peace, love, and respect, we’ll take our stand,

From rural hills to city streets,

We’re all different shades of wheat, part of the same crop—





Whether you’re short and morbidly obese or tall and emaciated,

We all share this journey, and life is celebrated.

You might be a genius like Mike Adams, The Health Ranger, so bright,

Or mentally challenged like Corky Thatcher, still a blessed beam of light.

If you’re White mixed with Filipino, Negro, Indian, Native, Latino, Asian, Arab,

Your life matters, because all White lives matter.

We’ve faced our trials, through enslavement and persecution,

In the tapestry of history, our stories unite.





It wasn’t just Europeans and Americans who took part in the chains,

Across cultures and lands, suffering remains.

Every corner of the globe has its tales of woe,

Yet through the pain, our strength will show.





Every White life has value, and that’s the blessed All White Lives Matter narrative.

A billionaire like Jeff Bezos or Elon Musk,

Or just getting by, your life is a must.





(Chorus)

All white lives matter, let our voices ring,

Together we rise, united we sing.

From every walk of life, let’s join the dance,

In the spirit of love, let’s take our stance.





(Verse 2)

Blonde hair, brown hair, black hair, grey hair, white hair,

No hair or even dyed blue and green hair, we each have a place in this vast, vibrant world.

Whether you’re male, female, or still not sure,

A star athlete like Sam Hauser, or a cripple who can’t walk anymore, your life matters for sure.

Straight and non-straight, we rise and enhance,

Liberal, conservative, statist, or anarchist, we are all giving peace a chance.





Imagine if all the White nations throughout history united instead of warring,

How much richer the world would be, our spirits soaring!

Together we strive, as one strong team,

With every heart, in harmony’s embrace,

We’ll forge our path, and together we’ll dance.

No more divisions, let’s build each other tall,

In the harmony of life, we heed the calls.





(Chorus)

All white lives matter, let our voices ring,

Together we rise, united we sing.

From every walk of life, let’s join the dance,

In the spirit of love, let’s take our stance.





(Bridge)

So here’s to the dreamers, the fighters, the free,

In this world of ours, together we’ll be.

With open hearts, let’s make it clear,

All white lives matter, let’s spread the cheer.





(Outro)

You are worthy whether you're older than George Burns or still in your mommy's tummy,

In every heartbeat, let’s make it known,

All white lives matter, together we’ve grown.

So raise your voice, let our spirit shine,

Together in solidarity, we’re truly divine.



