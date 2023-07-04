Create New Account
2023 Israel Tour - Yeshua's Footsteps...Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat, Pastors Carl and Brandon Gallups
PORAT, GALLUPS - ISRAEL TOUR: YESHUA'S FOOTPRINTS (Nov. 5-15, 2023) - - - Sign Up Here: https://www.noseworthytravel.com/tours/nh23110523p56186#.Y91kWnbMKUl Zev Porat's Website: www.messiahofisraelministries.com Carl Gallups' Website: www.carlgallups.com ================================================================== Join Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat, Pastor Carl Gallups, & Pastor Brandon Gallups on an Israel Tour: Yeshua’s Footprints starting at $4,599* from the New York area on November 5, 2023. You will see Tel Megiddo, Bet Shean, Yardenit, Nazareth, Capernaum, Mount of Beatitudes, Kursi, Sea of Galilee, Philippi, Qumran, Masada, Ein Gedi, Bethlehem, Mount of Olives, Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, Western Wall, and much more.



