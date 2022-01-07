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Billions Predicted To Die In Next Decade Vaxx Stats Show
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245 views • January 07, 2022
Mike Adams of https://www.naturalnews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to breakdown estimates and projections show, as long as “clot shot” covid vaccines are being administered around the world, about ten million people each day are being put on an irreversible countdown to vaccine death. For each day that these vaccine shots continue, in other words, roughly ten million people will likely die over the next decade, based on these projections. Read more here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-04-10-million-people-per-day-are-set-on-irreversible-countdown-to-vaccine-death.html
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