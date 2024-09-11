RG911 INTERVIEW/PRESENTATION ON MARK ATTWOOD - RichardGage911

Everyone should be aware by now, our criminal "government" was involved with facilitating 911, and the cover-up that followed!





People must learn that what we call "government" is in reality, just a Luciferian, for-profit Corporation! Everything Americans think they know about "government" is likely wrong!





Americans are nothing more than slaves, living on the United States Plantation Being held in servitude under maritime admiralty law.





original video:

RichardGage911

https://old.bitchute.com/video/S4OZtRhWyV2T/





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)