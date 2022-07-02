Coincidence? Russia's Ministry of Defence Predicted a False Flag Attack in Odessa and Then Boom - it Happened!

I had just seen @iEarlGrey's message on YouTube that the Russian Ministry of Defence had just posted on their Telegram account to be prepared of a false flag attack in Odessa, Ukraine and I made a quick video covering his post and Russia's announcement and then I read that Odessa had indeed been hit by two missiles and Russia was (of course) being blamed for it. This Ukraine Conflict is the biggest psyop since World War II.





iEarlGrey YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/iEarlGreytv

Related video:

"The Kremenchuk, Ukraine Cruise Missile Hits: The' Smoking Gun' That the Mainstream Media Has Ignored"

https://youtu.be/PvfL23YD2AY





Article:





https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/01/russian-missile-strikes-on-odesa-apartments-and-recreation-centre-kill-17-ukraine-says





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