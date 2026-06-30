The Link Between Pests and Allergies

Pests can leave behind droppings, shed skin, saliva, urine, nesting debris, body fragments, and contaminated dust. Cockroaches, rodents, flies, ants, pantry pests, and other household pests may affect indoor spaces when activity continues behind walls, under sinks, in kitchens, basements, garages, attics, and storage areas.

In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains the link between pests and allergy concerns, why hidden pest activity should not be ignored, and how professional pest control can help identify the source.

For professional pest control in Barrie, contact Simcoe Pest X today.