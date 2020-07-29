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Community Service Here In Peoria, IL
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128 views • July 29, 2020
My Hebrew Tribe & I Spent the entire day July 26, 2020 giving bags with food, snacks, and water to the homeless here in Peoria, IL. *it was over 95 degrees that day. Me and the tribe were blessed to get out and give to our community!
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