How to Measure the Distance to the Sun

Ancient astronomers used triangulation, a method involving triangles, to measure celestial distances and chart the movements of celestial bodies. By observing the sky from different vantage points, they could calculate distances with remarkable accuracy, laying the groundwork for future astronomical discoveries...





Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

X: https://x.com/EricDubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4606304.Eric_Dubay

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbHNYRkNrQkc0NVVSVE9Kak4tQkt6NzQzZ1V3Z3xBQ3Jtc0tsMTRCdEI4a2U4cGdDR3VQc2FXak40MERJY0tpeHIzQjJzbEF3bFFJYlpUVTQ0ZEdTVVFDX2dKd21hOHZ1M200RTI1OWtQenl3Y1RFenRzNnppaGpnQ0d2N1d6ZzVncHFFcV8yUXoxWEZ1YmcxY25pMA&q=https%3A%2F%2Freal-truth-seekers.com%2F%40ericdubay&v=DTsV1buYJgM

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay

Audible: https://www.audible.com.au/?ref=Adbl_ip_rdr_from_US&ipRedirectFrom=US&ipRedirectOriginalURL=search%3FsearchNarrator%3DEric%2BDubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]





Shared from and subscribe to:

Eric Dubay

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric/videos