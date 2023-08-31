Can you get fat, on the carnivore diet? #carnivorediet

Any fuel the body uses, whether in ketosis or not, if you are taking in more energy than you expel, your body will store it. If you are not driving your car, you wouldn't keep pushing fuel into it, would you? Fats are wonderful for fuel, in the Ketosis state, you get a lot of fat soluble vitamins and minerals, and it is the only fuel that is NOT fermentable, and therefore will not feed illness such as cancer, and tumors. But it requires the Lymphatic system to move throughout the body, in the Lymph fluid. AND the Lymphatic system NEEDS your muscles activity, contractions, to act as it's pump to circulate the Lymph fluid, which is made up of Water, Fats, Fat soluble vitamins, and minerals, Proteins, white cells. It is also the sewer system of the body, and removes waste from cells. You must move your body to circulate this fluid.

