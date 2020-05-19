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Chile Protests turns into Riots are People are Losing Everything!!
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201 views • May 19, 2020
Strong protests in #Chile for lack of food and work, in the midst of the health emergency! In the capital Santiago, the people took to the streets due to the increasing poverty, unemployment and food shortage with the quarantine.
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