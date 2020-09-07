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Ivanka Trump conducts fireside chat with Pa. voters
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20 views • September 07, 2020
Pennsylvania is a key swing state in this year's election. Ivanka Trump recently took to the campaign trail to discuss the president’s initiatives with Pennsylvania voters. Erin Elmore hosted the fireside chat and spoke with One America’s Christina Bobb about the event.
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