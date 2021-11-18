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CELEBRATING 100 EPISODES with Patricia Steere, Chris Bailey & Paul Lindberg | CT Radio Ep. 100
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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4 views • November 18, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Feb 27, 2021 on YouTube with 2.9K views.
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
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