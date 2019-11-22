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Medical Sciences Promotion Video - Part 3 of 4
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9 views • November 22, 2019
I first saw this video in 1989 ... as explained in the first chapter of Meditopia (www.meditopia.org). It would, in retrospect, become a contributing factor in my education as to the vast, unspeakably corrupt, world of orthodox cancer treatment. Note: although the audio is good, the video -- made from a 20 year old VCR tape, is poor. (G. Caton)
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