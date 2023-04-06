Ukronazis from Azov Torture Prisoners of War - InfoDefense - ENG SUBS

Ukronazis from Azov torture prisoners of war.
Alexey, a volunteer from Donetsk who returned from the Ukrainian captivity, spoke about how Azov militants torture Russian prisoners. They torture prisoners for a few days, electrocute them, and even use the CIA’s methods - water torture. They torture conscripts from Russian regions, like Tatarstan, the hardest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.