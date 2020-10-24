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Help! I Work In The Tech Industry And Am Surrounded By Leftists and SJWs!
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1 view • October 24, 2020
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Question: “I work in a part of the tech industry that is infamous for its increasingly marxist world view. Ever since the 2016 presidential election I have seen sentiment towards conservatives change from a general distrust to an outright hostility among my co-workers and the industry at large. To avoid being ostracized and perhaps even losing my job I consistently lie to my co-workers about my own nationalist views, instead, affecting a facade of general socialist sentiments to mirror those around me. I liken my predicament to a royalist during the terror, unwillingly spouting jacobin talking points in hopes of avoiding the guillotine. Is it moral to obfuscate one's own political views in the goal of self-preservation?”
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▶️ MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/4063/murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
▶️ Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-4063-murdering-logic-call-in-show-april-18th-2018
Question: “I work in a part of the tech industry that is infamous for its increasingly marxist world view. Ever since the 2016 presidential election I have seen sentiment towards conservatives change from a general distrust to an outright hostility among my co-workers and the industry at large. To avoid being ostracized and perhaps even losing my job I consistently lie to my co-workers about my own nationalist views, instead, affecting a facade of general socialist sentiments to mirror those around me. I liken my predicament to a royalist during the terror, unwillingly spouting jacobin talking points in hopes of avoiding the guillotine. Is it moral to obfuscate one's own political views in the goal of self-preservation?”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
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▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
? Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
? Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
? Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
? Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
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