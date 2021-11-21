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Silent War Ep. 6131: Saint Kyle, Genocide Jab "Science" Failing, Mandates v Resistance, HRC Fears Crypto&Silver
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142 views • November 21, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
Official Public Health England Data Says COVID Infection Rates Higher In Vaxx'd Than Unvaxx'd.
European Medicines Agency Data Shows 1,163,356 Adverse Drug Reactions and 30,551 Fatalities by COVID-19 Vaccinations.
Protests Against Vaccine Mandates in Italy Reach Their 18th Week, FDA Producing the Pfizer Records, Year 1 of 55.
Austrian Police and Army Stand Up to Government’s “Health Dictatorship” Mandates – Will Join Massive Anti-Government Freedom Protest.
Kyle Rittenhouse Shakes Uncontrollably and Collapses After NOT GUILTY VERDICT.
Riot Declared In Portland As Domestic Terrorists Throw Explosives At Police Over Rittenhouse Verdict.
Hillary Clinton Warns Crypto Can 'Destabilize Nations' And 'Undermine Dollar As Reserve Currency'.
Reconciliation Bill Gives Special Tax Handout To Big Media.
Treasonous Biden Regime Pays $144 Million To Taliban While Leaving Thousands of Army Veterans and Family Members to Die.
‘Chronic Underutilization’ of America’s Trucking Capacity Means 40 Percent Is ‘Left on the Table Every Day’: MIT Expert.
All of this, and more.
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Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
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Official Public Health England Data Says COVID Infection Rates Higher In Vaxx'd Than Unvaxx'd.
European Medicines Agency Data Shows 1,163,356 Adverse Drug Reactions and 30,551 Fatalities by COVID-19 Vaccinations.
Protests Against Vaccine Mandates in Italy Reach Their 18th Week, FDA Producing the Pfizer Records, Year 1 of 55.
Austrian Police and Army Stand Up to Government’s “Health Dictatorship” Mandates – Will Join Massive Anti-Government Freedom Protest.
Kyle Rittenhouse Shakes Uncontrollably and Collapses After NOT GUILTY VERDICT.
Riot Declared In Portland As Domestic Terrorists Throw Explosives At Police Over Rittenhouse Verdict.
Hillary Clinton Warns Crypto Can 'Destabilize Nations' And 'Undermine Dollar As Reserve Currency'.
Reconciliation Bill Gives Special Tax Handout To Big Media.
Treasonous Biden Regime Pays $144 Million To Taliban While Leaving Thousands of Army Veterans and Family Members to Die.
‘Chronic Underutilization’ of America’s Trucking Capacity Means 40 Percent Is ‘Left on the Table Every Day’: MIT Expert.
All of this, and more.
The ONLY way to get exclusive early access to the Red Pill Living VIP Black Friday SUPER Sale is to Go To >>> http://vip.redpillliving.com
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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