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Alex Jones Warns Trump Against Forced COVID-19 Vaccinations
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95 views • May 15, 2020
May 14, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
President Trump said that he was mobilizing the military to inoculate most of the population against COVID-19 with a vaccination that has not even gone into production yet.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ebde730244ac5001d26aad0
The Alex Jones Show
President Trump said that he was mobilizing the military to inoculate most of the population against COVID-19 with a vaccination that has not even gone into production yet.
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5ebde730244ac5001d26aad0
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