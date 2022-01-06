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Jane Burgermeister Describing How The WHO Has Been Trying To Push For A Global Vaccine During Previous So Called "Pandemics"
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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90 views • January 06, 2022
25TH JUNE 2012:
Jane Burgermeister gives an update on the pandemic, describing how the WHO has been trying to push for a global vaccine during previous so called "pandemics" and how the next virus (covid-19?) could be created in a lab.

THREAT:
"The biggest change in 2011 is the privatization of the pandemic virus warning system. Here we have a clear conflict of interest."

BIGPHARMA'S SECRET INFLUENCE ON WHO:
WHO changed the definition of a pandemic to be able to declare a pandemic of level 6 and trigger multi-billion dollar contracts."

MARSHAL LAW:
"In 2009, France came close to declaring marshal law over the pandemic... Police marched into hospitals to force them to go to vaccination centres."

HOW IT ENDED:
"The vaccination program abruptly stopped when a group of activists filed charges of mass poisoning in the Civil Court of Paris against the French Health Minister at the of 2009. He couldn't find any answers to the evidence and declared the end of the pandemic."

More important details in the video!
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemiclabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liesjane burgermeistercovid 19
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