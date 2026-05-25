Global Elites, to use AI mega-centers to power Agenda 2030’s hunger for global financial control - Kat Abughazaleh

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AI mega-centers power Agenda 2030’s hunger for global financial control.
Globalist elites appear to be well on their way to implementing Agenda 2030, speculates American journalist Kat Abughazaleh.
She believes that German economist Richard Werner dropped “the real clincher” when he said that the reason behind the centralized AI centers is to generate the energy so that they can implement their Central Bank Digital Currencies and “monitor all of us.”
💬 “It is an organizational challenge to micromanage the world's population through the new financial world order. But AI is really about that. It’s about controlling us. That's why they need these huge resources,” Werner emphasized to Tucker Carlson.