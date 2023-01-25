Create New Account
In the News Right Now | Featuring Leilani Dowding, Lizzie Barker & Peter McIlvenna
On In The News Right Now this week, Gareth is joined by social commentator Lizzie Barker and podcaster Peter McIlvenna, while co-host Leilani Dowding joins the panel from her holiday in the Maldives - and we're not jealous at all!


The group discuss New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's exit, Tony Blair at Davos, the ongoing gender-neutral toilet row, extreme trans protestors, non-binary boobs and more.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnNvsa7rTQU

