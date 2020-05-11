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KunTao Silat is not for everybody
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25 views • May 11, 2020
The vast majority of people who study and learn KunTao Silat are black-belt level or above when they come to KTS. Few progress past Level One. That provides tools that make what they have already studied and learned work much better in combat applications.
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