SRA Survivor and Former Cult Programmer Svali Speaks

Max interviews Svali, an SRA survivor and former Illuminati programmer. Svali was raised in an underground facility in Rome for the first three years of her life and groomed for her role, eventually breaking free in her adult life and going on to expose cult methods and agendas. Max and Svali discuss the Jesuit order, breaking of attachment, genetic breeding programs, trauma-based mind control and the child sacrifices that take place well below the Vatican.
http://www.svalispeaksagain.wordpress.com/
