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They're Blinded By Science - Real Eyes Realize Real Lies!
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132 views • November 30, 2020
*** Lots more hard hitting truth content in the Truth Vault on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...
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Seek Jesus by Debra Snipes
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For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
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Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Subscribe to my 2nd channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - PayPal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
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https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Live From "Mountain Stage w/Larry Groce" / 4/28/1991)
Artist
R.E.M.
Writers
Peter Buck, Bill Berry, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Concord Records); CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, UMPG Publishing, Warner Chappell, and 6 Music Rights Societies
Song
Seek Jesus (Live)
Artist
Debra Snipes, The Angels
Album
Seek Jesus
Licensed to YouTube by
INgrooves (on behalf of J Platinum Records); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...................................
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/...
............................
Seek Jesus by Debra Snipes
..................................................................................
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
..............................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
Subscribe to my 2nd channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...
http://smhproductions.blogspot.com/ - Blog
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake... - PayPal
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak... - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
/////////////////
https://shakingmyheadproductions.com - Main Website
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
It's The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Live From "Mountain Stage w/Larry Groce" / 4/28/1991)
Artist
R.E.M.
Writers
Peter Buck, Bill Berry, Michael Stipe, Mike Mills
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Concord Records); CMRRA, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, UMPI, LatinAutor - UMPG, LatinAutorPerf, UMPG Publishing, Warner Chappell, and 6 Music Rights Societies
Song
Seek Jesus (Live)
Artist
Debra Snipes, The Angels
Album
Seek Jesus
Licensed to YouTube by
INgrooves (on behalf of J Platinum Records); BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 1 Music Rights Societies
Shared from and subscribe to:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
Keywords
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