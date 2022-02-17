A Comprehensive Look At Climate Science And The Data Involved With Dr. Patrick Frank

The concern of climate change is an incredibly poignant topic in today’s society. Often politicized, it can be difficult to get a clear picture of exactly what is going on at a scientific level, making it a dividing issue in our civilization.



Dr. Patrick Frank is a scientific affiliate at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and with a background as an experimental chemist, he has turned his attention to climate science. He aims to address the factors surrounding climate change research, and get to the bottom of what is actually happening to our planet’s environment.



Listen now to hear Dr. Frank discuss things like:



1) The error rates that exist in climate change research.

2) The factors affecting air temperature.

3) The impact of C02 concentration on the environment.

4) Hear about this and much more climate-related information from this exemplary researcher with a passion for scientific investigation.



Click here to find out more about Dr. Frank and his papers on climate change.