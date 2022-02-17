© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Comprehensive Look At Climate Science And The Data Involved With Dr. Patrick Frank
Follow
1
Share
Report
44 views • February 17, 2022
The concern of climate change is an incredibly poignant topic in today’s society. Often politicized, it can be difficult to get a clear picture of exactly what is going on at a scientific level, making it a dividing issue in our civilization.
Dr. Patrick Frank is a scientific affiliate at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and with a background as an experimental chemist, he has turned his attention to climate science. He aims to address the factors surrounding climate change research, and get to the bottom of what is actually happening to our planet’s environment.
Listen now to hear Dr. Frank discuss things like:
1) The error rates that exist in climate change research.
2) The factors affecting air temperature.
3) The impact of C02 concentration on the environment.
4) Hear about this and much more climate-related information from this exemplary researcher with a passion for scientific investigation.
Click here to find out more about Dr. Frank and his papers on climate change.
Dr. Patrick Frank is a scientific affiliate at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and with a background as an experimental chemist, he has turned his attention to climate science. He aims to address the factors surrounding climate change research, and get to the bottom of what is actually happening to our planet’s environment.
Listen now to hear Dr. Frank discuss things like:
1) The error rates that exist in climate change research.
2) The factors affecting air temperature.
3) The impact of C02 concentration on the environment.
4) Hear about this and much more climate-related information from this exemplary researcher with a passion for scientific investigation.
Click here to find out more about Dr. Frank and his papers on climate change.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.