© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cory is Pregnant !!! W.T.Heck is GOIN-On Around these Here Crazy Indigenous Reptile Folk?? :LOL
Follow
0
Share
Report
163 views • June 01, 2022
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel and other platforms for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/947QIcEQ1Kg
Quotation from original video description...."At His Point it is Sooooooooooo Obvious, that People are sending us Posters to Memorialize the Current Disposition of the Failing Build Back Parthenogenesis style... Folks, It Just AINT Gonna Work!! LOL"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://youtu.be/947QIcEQ1Kg
Quotation from original video description...."At His Point it is Sooooooooooo Obvious, that People are sending us Posters to Memorialize the Current Disposition of the Failing Build Back Parthenogenesis style... Folks, It Just AINT Gonna Work!! LOL"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.