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Omaha Bar Owner Kills Self after DA Caves to Woke Pressure Demanding Injustice
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38 views • November 28, 2020
County attorney Don Kleine Initially refused to prosecute Jake Gardner after the Omaha bar owner fatally shot his attacker, James Scurlock, With video evidence that would exonerate him as being a clear-cut case of self-defense. Due to massive political pressure, that demanded The DA prosecute the Gardner, He decided to take his own life rather than turn himself in.
The inability to stand up for what is true, to cave to the wokeness, Is positively criminal. Gardener's blood is on the hands of the district attorney.
If this continues the United States will disintegrate. We have an obligation to stand for truth, and not to cave due to dishonorable pressure. Cancel culture and postmodernism has claimed yet another victim.
#jakegardner #omaha #jamesscurlock
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
The inability to stand up for what is true, to cave to the wokeness, Is positively criminal. Gardener's blood is on the hands of the district attorney.
If this continues the United States will disintegrate. We have an obligation to stand for truth, and not to cave due to dishonorable pressure. Cancel culture and postmodernism has claimed yet another victim.
#jakegardner #omaha #jamesscurlock
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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