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FBI Says THE PROUD BOYS Are Our Biggest Threat, Problem Is They Work For The FBI
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221 views • March 16, 2021
FBI Says THE PROUD BOYS Are Our Biggest Threat, Problem Is They Work For The FBI
Video Source: http://voxnews.com/
UPLOADED: 3.15.2021 11:29PM EST
FBI Director, Christopher Wray is a criminal. His role is the operation and cover up of Left & Right wing violence perpetrated by groups under the covert direction of the FBI,
Israeli intelligence and the private subcontractors that are contracted to perpetrate this violence.
MASONIC GEMATRIA FINGERPRINTS:
--------------------------------------------------------
➤Christopher Asher Wray = 88 (Septenary)
--------------------------------------------------------
➤The Proud Boys = 333 (Franc Baconis)
➤Stand Back Stand By = 51 (Septenary) & 888 (Jewish)
➤Gavin Miles McInnes = 58 (Chaldean), 211 (LCH Kabbalah)
--------------------------------------------------------
➤Enrique Tarrio = 222 (Francis Bacon)
--------------------------------------------------------
➤Joe Biggs = 74 (English Ordinal) & 444 (Sumerian)
➤Joseph Randall Biggs = 69 (Septenary)
➤Joseph R Biggs = 58 (Septenary)
➤Joseph Biggs = 232 (Franc Baconis)
➤Cartel Signaling = 58 (Septenary)
➤Mohawk = 223 (Primes)
--------------------------------------------------------
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Video Source: http://voxnews.com/
UPLOADED: 3.15.2021 11:29PM EST
FBI Director, Christopher Wray is a criminal. His role is the operation and cover up of Left & Right wing violence perpetrated by groups under the covert direction of the FBI,
Israeli intelligence and the private subcontractors that are contracted to perpetrate this violence.
MASONIC GEMATRIA FINGERPRINTS:
--------------------------------------------------------
➤Christopher Asher Wray = 88 (Septenary)
--------------------------------------------------------
➤The Proud Boys = 333 (Franc Baconis)
➤Stand Back Stand By = 51 (Septenary) & 888 (Jewish)
➤Gavin Miles McInnes = 58 (Chaldean), 211 (LCH Kabbalah)
--------------------------------------------------------
➤Enrique Tarrio = 222 (Francis Bacon)
--------------------------------------------------------
➤Joe Biggs = 74 (English Ordinal) & 444 (Sumerian)
➤Joseph Randall Biggs = 69 (Septenary)
➤Joseph R Biggs = 58 (Septenary)
➤Joseph Biggs = 232 (Franc Baconis)
➤Cartel Signaling = 58 (Septenary)
➤Mohawk = 223 (Primes)
--------------------------------------------------------
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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