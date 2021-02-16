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Top 3 Worst Conspiracies Concerning Flight MH370
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241 views • February 16, 2021
#Top3Worst #ConspiracyTheories #conspiracy
Top 3 Worst Conspiracies Concerning Flight MH370
In this video, I rate the 3 worst conspiracy theories concerning flight MH370.
Don’t forget to like this video and subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already!
The official narrative of MH370 goes like this –
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared on 8 March 2014, after departing from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing, with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Malaysia's former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, stated that the aircraft's flight ended somewhere in the Indian Ocean, but no further explanation had been given. Despite searches finding debris considered with strong certainty to originate from the crash, official announcements were questioned by many critics, and several theories about the disappearance were proposed.
Top 3 Worst Conspiracies Concerning Flight MH370
In this video, I rate the 3 worst conspiracy theories concerning flight MH370.
Don’t forget to like this video and subscribe to the channel if you haven’t already!
The official narrative of MH370 goes like this –
Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared on 8 March 2014, after departing from Kuala Lumpur for Beijing, with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Malaysia's former Prime Minister, Najib Razak, stated that the aircraft's flight ended somewhere in the Indian Ocean, but no further explanation had been given. Despite searches finding debris considered with strong certainty to originate from the crash, official announcements were questioned by many critics, and several theories about the disappearance were proposed.
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