ILLUMINATI AND KABBALISTIC JUDIASM UNVEILED - The black stone of the Kabba and Islam!

Political Zionism seems to be rooted in Talmudic, Baal worshipping Judaism and esoteric mysticism of the Zohar something even King Solomon was engaged in! This is Kabbalistic, Esoteric Judaism and the problems Israel has had for a very long time. It is nothing to do with the real meaning of Zion, but has been hijacked as Zionism!



Adam Weishaupt, created protocols of his own, later Albert Pike fostered his own plan with an updated protocol and means of war, plus of course Mazzini after Pike. There was also Albert G Mackey with his version. Funny how these together are so similar to the one touted as a fake! How can this be and why do they match each other? Why do some rabbis spout the same stuff and why have they accepted Rabbi Akiba and his Talmud portrayal?



There are 8 versions of the protocols. More modern protocols from the master plan are in the public arena, like the Rockefeller lockstep, event 201, WEF Klaus Schwarb financial plan! So we have to ask, are all the events that are going on now are just fantasy? I hardly think so! Furthermore, what about Spars 2025 -2028? It seems this is our 2020 pandemic brought forward somewhat! Have you seen the playbook? I have all copies of the aforementioned!



Adam Weishaupt was just another progenitor, an agent of what existed before he got the Sabbatean, Frankist, Occultists more organized into a more formal society! He was also an RC Jesuit priest and thereby the connections to religion, which his ilk have infiltrated to further their ambitions, but interestingly, Islamic religion is very similar to the Talmudic rants also! Not surprising, they were Kabbalistic Jews, not regular Jews nor Arabs!

Roman Catholicism has many of the same symbols of Ba’al worship, Ishtar and Mithras sun worship connections, but also is similar to Kaballistic Judaism and Islamic Blackstone and Black Rock bobbers of Judaism against their wall! Why else would the Roman Catholics have their Order of Jesus (read Hesus)? The Kabbalistic Jews wear a small black stone on their heads and of course you have heard of Black stone and Black Rock investment organizations, so this all links back to all Black Rocks of Islam too! Would t not be interesting to find who is at the helm of these Black Rock and Stone investment companies? That’s one for you to do!