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Stew Peters Blasts Satanists and Pedophiles on RT
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237 views • May 20, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
On Thursday, the People's Bullhorn, Stew Peters, joined RT International to discuss the direct demonic repercussions of the recently approved $40 billion weapons package for the cannibal neo-Nazis in Ukraine. Even Vladimir Putin may be shocked by this interview, but not due to the stalwart showing of Christian, patriot, and American father, Stew, but rather, the nervous response by RT's host to the discussion of the 2020 coup, pedophile politicians, and Satan, the eternal loser.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15djdt-stew-peters-blasts-satanists-and-pedophiles-on-rt.html
On Thursday, the People's Bullhorn, Stew Peters, joined RT International to discuss the direct demonic repercussions of the recently approved $40 billion weapons package for the cannibal neo-Nazis in Ukraine. Even Vladimir Putin may be shocked by this interview, but not due to the stalwart showing of Christian, patriot, and American father, Stew, but rather, the nervous response by RT's host to the discussion of the 2020 coup, pedophile politicians, and Satan, the eternal loser.
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15djdt-stew-peters-blasts-satanists-and-pedophiles-on-rt.html
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