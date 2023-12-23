DISCOVER: A miracle seen by millions & witness the power of prayer

John-Henry Westen
Lawyer-turned-filmmaker Ron Tesoriero filmed the appearance of the stigmata - the Holy Wounds of Christ - on a Colombian woman, which appeared, according to the message she received from Jesus, so that people might believe in His saving power. The Stigmata has appeared on saints throughout the centuries, including St. Francis and St. Padre Pio. However, this miraculous phenomenon is not limited to ages past. Watch now as Tesoriero explains what happened right before his eyes, and what the power of prayer means for faithful Catholics everywhere.
