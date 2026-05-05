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Panel Discussion on nanotechnology and global health - Nature Nano Talks 2021
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-BL_AZbvKQ


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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad


FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.




https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924




Converging Technologies


for Improving Human Performance


NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,


INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE


SCIENCE


NSF/DOC-sponsored report


Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science


Foundation


June 2002


https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf


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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society


Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892






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https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575




Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a










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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf


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https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497




Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain


Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee


United Nations A/HRC/60/63


8 September–3 October 2025


https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63


https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63






















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How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???




Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??




Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???




🙈🤐😵‍💫


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https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm






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https://x.com/i/status/2022861859196428380




DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM


December 2009


Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering


https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf


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https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878




The Discovery That Turns Your Cells into Quantum Sensors, University of Chicago scientist Peter Maurer https://rumble.com/v75ry8u-432965406.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

Keywords
trump20242030covid
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