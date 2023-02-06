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https://gettr.com/post/p27hwjve21e
2023.02.06 Many of our fellow fighters were threatened by the U.S. prosecutors who colluded with the CCP. This matter is not over. It is a strategy to destroy the CCP with the United States, and we still have to rely on ourselves.
很多战友被美国坏检察官威胁，这事儿绝不拉倒，以美灭共是战略，还是要靠我们自己。