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A PATHOLOGIST SUMMARY OF WHAT THESE JABS DO TO THE BRAIN AND OTHER ORGANS
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302 views • August 04, 2021
Ryan Cole MD, AFLDS PHYSICIAN
A scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people
source:
https://rumble.com/vkopys-a-pathologist-summary-of-what-these-jabs-do-to-the-brain-and-other-organs.html
A scientific clarification of what these injections do in the head and other organs of the vaccinated people
source:
https://rumble.com/vkopys-a-pathologist-summary-of-what-these-jabs-do-to-the-brain-and-other-organs.html
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